Violent J booked by NWA, update on Dexter Lumis, plan for Will Ospreay, and more

– Per Fightful, Will Ospreay is expected to wrestle in his home country of England at AEW All in against Chris Jericho.

– An update on Dexter Lumis, Fightful reports that he’s not injured, just waiting on creative.

– Samuray Del Sol will be making his Impact Wrestling debut during the Chicago Heat shows this weekend. On Friday he will be teaming with Black Taurus & Laredo Kid against Bully Ray, Moose & Brian Myers and on Saturday, he will be facing Chris Sabin.

– NWA has announced that Violent J will be appearing at NWA 75th Anniversary Show. Looks like he’ll be managing Brothers of Funstruction on the show. This is honestly and strangely the best case scenario with the “Whoop whoop” tease.