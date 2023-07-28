Trinity vs Deonna Purrazzo rematch announced for Emergence

One of the main events of Impact’s Emergence streaming special was announced last night as new Impact Knockouts champion Trinity will defend her title against former champion Deonna Purrazzo in a rematch from Slammiversary.

Emergence will take place live on Sunday, August 27 from Toronto, Canada on the same day as AEW’s All In show from London. The two will not be airing head-to-head as All In will be an early afternoon show in the United States while Emergence will start at 8PM ET.

The only other match announced so far is KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Josh Alexander vs Bully Ray, Moose, Lio Rush, and Brian Myers in an eight-man tag team match.

Emergence will air on the Impact Plus streaming service as well as on FITE.TV.