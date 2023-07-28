Taya Valkyrie addresses hate messages via social media

Jul 28, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: AEW

As seen during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker defeated Taya Valkyrie in a match that received some criticism on social media. After the match, Taya tweeted …

On Thursday, Taya issued the following statement…

Saraya responded to Taya with the following…

“Love you sister. f*** them. They’re always so hateful they take the fun out of wrestling sometimes and I’m sorry ❤️”

