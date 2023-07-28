Taya Valkyrie addresses hate messages via social media

As seen during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker defeated Taya Valkyrie in a match that received some criticism on social media. After the match, Taya tweeted …

All the trolls on my timeline right now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 grow up and goodnight 😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/vsxhgLEGRs — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) July 27, 2023

On Thursday, Taya issued the following statement…

Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I’m just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself. — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) July 27, 2023

Saraya responded to Taya with the following…

“Love you sister. f*** them. They’re always so hateful they take the fun out of wrestling sometimes and I’m sorry ❤️”