Notes on Lacey Evans and Ilja Dragunov

– The WWE roster is currently gearing up for SummerSlam, but one star who is not expected to be part of the show is Lacey Evans. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to us that there are currently no creative plans being discussed for Lacey Evans. At this time, there are a lot of names going around, but she is not one of them.

– It has been rumored for some time that NXT Star Ilja Dragunov would soon be going to the main roster and could potentially become the newest member of Imperium. During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling’s Tom Campbell, Ilja Dragunov revealed that he is not interested in joining the faction.

He said:

“I mean, who would actually want that? There is no more people with more differences than me towards Imperium. Imperium is stoic and cold. Brilliant at what they do, but I’m the opposite. I’m the emotionally-loaded, intense mat dragon who can barely control himself as soon as he enters the ring. The difference is like day and night. For me personally, I see no reason why that would happen. I don’t even understand the question about this. I read that, of course, but literally it doesn’t fit at all.”