More AEW News and Notes

– AEW has filed to trademark the name “AEW Plus” on Monday, July 24th according to the United States Patent & Trademark Office database.

The trademark application Goods and Service usage description states the trademark would be used for the “streaming of professional wrestling entertainment video material on the Internet.”

– Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that AEW are just 3,800 ticket sales away from breaking the all-time attendance record for a paid show in wrestling history.

– According to Fightful Select, Dustin Rhodes has signed a new deal to remain with AEW.

