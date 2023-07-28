More AEW News and Notes
– AEW has filed to trademark the name “AEW Plus” on Monday, July 24th according to the United States Patent & Trademark Office database.
The trademark application Goods and Service usage description states the trademark would be used for the “streaming of professional wrestling entertainment video material on the Internet.”
– Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that AEW are just 3,800 ticket sales away from breaking the all-time attendance record for a paid show in wrestling history.
– According to Fightful Select, Dustin Rhodes has signed a new deal to remain with AEW.
– Happy birthday to…
A very Happy Birthday to our favorite Anxious, Millenial Cowboy, #TheElite's Hangman Adam Page! pic.twitter.com/JA1llOMoFx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023