More AEW News and Notes

Jul 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW has filed to trademark the name “AEW Plus” on Monday, July 24th according to the United States Patent & Trademark Office database.

The trademark application Goods and Service usage description states the trademark would be used for the “streaming of professional wrestling entertainment video material on the Internet.”

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that AEW are just 3,800 ticket sales away from breaking the all-time attendance record for a paid show in wrestling history.

– According to Fightful Select, Dustin Rhodes has signed a new deal to remain with AEW.

