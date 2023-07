Independent Wrestling legend LuFisto comments on AEW Women’s Division and backstage atmosphere …

It's cute how people blame booking for a bad women's division.

Talent with too much power; talent denigrating each other; talent trash-talking potential employees so they never get in as soon as they walk in…

It starts here.

– The one you called FN French Canadian asshole pic.twitter.com/6VVLV4LeWI

— LuFisto (@LuFisto) July 27, 2023