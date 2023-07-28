LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Mike Rome introduces “Main Event” Jey Uso, who is already in the ring and in your city. The music quickly interrupts and out comes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

The Bloodline stops on the stage to raise their 1s as the pyro goes off. Cole hypes Uso vs. Reigns at WWE SummerSlam for the title and Tribal Chiefdom. Reigns and his crew take their time getting into the ring as Jey looks on. Reigns raises the title to more pyro. Fans chant “Uso!” now. Reigns but then calls on NOLA to acknowledge him. Fans chant “Uso!” again. Reigns says fans like The Usos because of him.

Reigns says Jey must’ve forgot he was appearing tonight, because he opens his own show. Reigns takes credit for Jey’s “Right Hand Man” and “Main Event” nicknames, and goes on about how Jey is out here trying to open the show and be The Tribal Chief. Jey says he wanted none of that, he had Reigns’ back no matter what as his right hand man. Jey goes on and says he believed in Reigns to lead this company and this family, but you broke the family and now I have to do what I have to do.

Jey blames Jimmy Uso’s injury on Reigns but Reigns dismisses this idea. Reigns recalls how Jey was pushed while Jimmy was injured a while back, and says he took that from Jimmy. Reigns goes on and knocks the crowd. Reigns says Jey screwed over his twin brother, and his little brother respects Reigns more than Jey. Reigns says when he beats Jey, he will be done, wiped off the face of the Earth, no longer a part of this history or legacy.

Reigns says if somehow Jey does win, he will no longer be champion or Tribal Chief, but he will always be Roman Reigns and he can do what he wants. Reigns goes on and says Jey will have nobody… Reigns says Jey cannot beat him. Reigns asks what makes Jey think he can win. Jey steps to Roman and they face off. Jey says it’s because… I already beat you. Fans pop as Reigns smirks. Jey says he’s the only one to do it and at SummerSlam… Jey steps closer, then reaches around with his hand on the back of Reigns’ neck. Jey continues, looks Reigns in his eyes, and says he’s going to beat Reigns again. Jey drops the mic as his music starts up. Reigns seethes as Jey exits the ring to a pop.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo looks back at the first Fatal 4 Way in the WWE United States Title Invitational.

Finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational: Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio

We go back to the ring for the finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational as 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Grayson Waller stops Jey Uso backstage. Waller predicts Jey will lose as WWE SummerSlam, then offers to give him the Waller rub. Waller suggests “Little Jey” be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Jey suddenly rocks Waller with a punch, knocking him onto production cases. Jey walks off. We go back to the ring and out comes Santos Escobar. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, earning a title shot on an upcoming SmackDown episode. The bell rings and the LWO stablemates have a real show of respect.

Escobar and Mysterio lock up to start, then Escobar grounds Mysterio now as we see Theory watching the match from his own skybox up high in the arena. More back and forth for a few minutes. Things get heated as they trade stiff slaps. Rey goes for 619 but Santos knows what he had planned, so he goes to the floor. Rey then runs the ring and leaps out, taking Escobar down on the floor for a big pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they go at it with Escobar in control. Rey fights back and hits 619, then some of his signature offense. Santos kicks out at 2 as we see Theory looking on. Santos fights back with more offense now.

Fans rally while Theory eats popcorn in the skybox. They’re both slow to get back up again. Santos with a tilt-w-whirl backbreaker but he can’t put Rey away. Santos looks to launch Rey into the corner but Rey counters and unloads with forearms. Rey ends up on Santos’ shoulders, then sends him face-first into the edge of the apron.

Rey ends up running the ring and going for the sliding splash under the bottom rope but he smacks the floor when Santos isn’t there. Santos with a suicide dive now. Theory looks on as Santos gets to his feet first. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and a medic is tending to Mysterio. We get a replay of Santos’ suicide dive from right before the commercial, and they say Rey suffered some sort of injury on the dive. The referee calls the match.

Winner by Referee Stoppage: Santos Escobar