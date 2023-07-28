Konnan critical of Bray Wyatt, Peacock in the red, and a Bull Rope match slated for NWA 75

– Peacock (Home of WWE Network in USA) has lost $1.36B so far this year. The streaming platform is expect to lose $3B in 2023. Peacock currently has 24M subscribers.

– Speaking on Peacock, “Twisted Metal” Series Featuring Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth Now Available on Peacock app..

It takes a serious level of acting to be able to convey body language from dialogue not from said actor @SamoaJoe absolutely NAILED his role as Sweet Tooth! #TwistedMetal pic.twitter.com/T9lhKAtknh — Mouthing Off w/ Mike Wrestling Podcast (@MOWM_Podcast) July 28, 2023

– Former WCW grappler Konnan via K100 Konnan & Disco podcast:

“Big Bray Wyatt fan but he’s too much trouble, he’s got mental health issues, his matches aren’t good and as creative as he is, three million dollars for what he’s doing? Yeah, get rid of him.”

– Tyrus Wants Bull Rope Match Against EC3 At NWA 75, says He’ll Retire If He Loses

Tyrus has requested the bout be a bullrope match given the history between the two men, which dates back to FCW and includes a Last Man Standing match in IMPACT Wrestling. To ensure EC3 accepts the match, Tyrus has stated he will put his career on the line should he lose the match.