Digital Media Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Jul 28, 2023 - by James Walsh

Kenny King will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s episode saw Santino Marella book a title defense in which King will face both Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry.

Impact airs next week on AXS TV and Impact! Insider on YouTube

