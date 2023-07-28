Digital Media Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Kenny King will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s episode saw Santino Marella book a title defense in which King will face both Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry.
Impact airs next week on AXS TV and Impact! Insider on YouTube
.@milanmiracle has made @KennyKingPb2 vs. @joehendry vs. @Im_YuyaUemura in a three-way for the Digital Media Championship NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/1Taxy1AMTL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 28, 2023