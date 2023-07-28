AEW News and Notes

– There has been at least talk that Jamie Hayter won’t make it back for All In at Wembley.

– Thunder Rosa has been back in the ring and is now regularly training with Shoichi Funaki in San Antonio for her return.

– The prevailing belief is that the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Page are staying in AEW.

“The interview Omega did off the air in Boston would have led you to believe that is the case. The interview was also originally supposed to be on television.”

“From a WWE standpoint, months ago they had the impression they had a good shot at Omega in 2024 and he was the most coveted of all the guys being talked about like Jay White and the others.

That has gone cold so they do believe he’s staying with AEW.” (source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Saraya seemingly agreeing with criticism about the Outcasts