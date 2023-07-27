WWE returning to Puerto Rico, HHH’s birthday, and Glacier Claims WCW faced legal action from Midway Games

Jul 27, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

– Happy 54th birthday to current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H

– WWE is in discussions to return to Puerto Rico some time in 2024 for Raw, according to Puerto Rican venue booker JL Promotions..

– In an interview with The False Finish (via Wrestling Inc), Glacier spoke about the similarities of his character to Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat, and why WCW was threatened with a lawsuit.

He said: “Obviously it was, ‘Let’s capitalize off the popularity of Mortal Kombat.’ It was just like this was a big thing and the way I’ve always heard it is TBS thought it would be great. I started off … my first outfit was [black and blue] like Sub-Zero, so much so that my career was almost very short-lived.

He noted that Midway Games threatened to sue him and WCW for the look, which is why changes were made. He added: “Let’s go more with an all-blue look, with some silver. There was so much pressure on me.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Liv Morgan

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal