The Iron Claw movie about the Von Erich family to be released on December 22

A24, the company behind Von Erich family movie The Iron Claw, announced that the much-anticipated film will be released this Christmas. IMDB.COM lists the exact release date of December 22.

Written and directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw follows “the story of the Von Erichs, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a great impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

The movie, with a budget of around $21 million, was filmed in Baton Rouge and features Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, and Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich.

Other notable names in the cast include MJF as Lance Von Erich, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez, and Chavo Guerrero Jr as The Sheik Ed Farhat.