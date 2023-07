Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for Friday

The following AEW Rampage matches were taped on Wednesday to air Friday-

-Big Bill & Brian Cage won the Rampage Tag Team Battle Royal to earn a future match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

-The Kingdom defeated two enhancement talents

-Komander defeated Kip Sabian. Komander filled in for the injured Scorpio Sky

-Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose