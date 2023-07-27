Scotty 2 Hotty works for AEW, Kingston meets Kawada, and a wrestling death

– Eddie Kingston met one of his idols AJPW’s Toshiaki Kawada, while in Japan. Kawada is the reason why Eddie wears black & yellow in the ring.

– Scott Garland (Scotty Too Hotty) worked last night’s AEW. Dynamite in Albany, NY as a Coach/Producer. He was brought in for what we were told is a tryout in the position, and is expected to be around at least for the next several weeks.

– Former Professional Wrestler Tommy Seigler has passed away at age of 84. Seilger started his professional wrestling career in 1972 and wrestled over 2,000 all over the world. When he retired in 1978, he retired as the reigning NWA British Commonwealth Heavyweight. After pro wrestling retirement he became a security guard at the Anderson County, South Carolina Historic Courthouse. And served there faithfully until his death.