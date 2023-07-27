Rating/viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s live post-Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite drew 898,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 5.77% from last week’s episode, which drew 953,000 viewers for Blood & Guts 2023.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 14.70% from last week’s 0.34 rating. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 383,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 13.15% from last week’s 441,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.34 key demo rating represented.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the twelfth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating, tied with four other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.77% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.70% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 8% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 12.12% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the Fight for The Fallen show.

Wednesday’s post-Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland, Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie, PAC vs. Gravity, a promo from Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament winners AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against AR Fox, plus ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. The Best Friends, which was the main event.