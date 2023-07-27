Pre-sale for Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium kicks off

The pre-sale for the big Dynamite: Grand Slam kicked off today at ticketmaster.com with the code 3XASHE.

AEW will have its third visit to Arthur Ashe Stadium, the home of the U.S. Open, on Wednesday, September 20 for a live Dynamite and tapings of Rampage as well. Tickets start from $30.95 all the way up to $597.95 for ringside.

Unlike previous years, not the whole stadium is being used and many sections remain closed for now. Depending on demand, additional sections will be opened to accommodate more fans.

Last year’s Dynamite: Grand Slam had 13,800 fans and the 2021 event, which was the first, debuted with 20,177 fans.

The general on-sale starts on Friday, July 28 at 10AM ET.