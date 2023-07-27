NXT No Mercy PLE announced

WWE announced the following today-

NXT® No Mercy Set for Bakersfield, Calif. on September 30

07/27/2023

Tickets For Premium Live Event On Sale Friday, August 4

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT No Mercy will take place live at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets for the premium live event go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT via www.axs.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. PT. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtnomercy-presale.

NXT No Mercy will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker and more.

NXT No Mercy will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.