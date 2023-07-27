Kayla Braxton issues response to a claim that she is “so mid”
A twitter user wrote that WWE personality/announcer Kayla Braxton is “so mid.” Kayla issued a response and brought up how the user did not have an actual profile picture of themself…
Seeing how these men are out here calling women “mid” while also being afraid to show what they look like – just makes me chuckle. I’m pretty sure you’d soil yourself if a woman even asked you for directions. 😉🤓 https://t.co/SsJ6UpufL7
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 25, 2023