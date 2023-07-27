IMPACT Wrestling Announces Major Upcoming UK Tour

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Multi-City UK Invasion Tour For October 2023

After the successful Down Under Tour in Australia, IMPACT Wresting will head back overseas this October for the UK Invasion Tour! These will be IMPACT’s first major British shows in almost eight years and will feature exclusive championship matches.

IMPACT today confirmed the following events:

Thursday, October 26 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts

Friday, October 27 at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts

Saturday, October 28 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts

“We are all so excited to come back to the UK with these action-packed shows,” said IMPACT Wrestling president Scott D’Amore. “The British fans have always been among our most loyal and passionate supporters and have been yearning for IMPACT’s return for many years now. What makes this tour even more special is that there are many stars on the IMPACT roster who these wonderful fans will now have the chance to see live and in-person for the first time ever.”

Tickets for all three UK shows go on-sale Friday, August 4 at impactwrestling.com. Ticket prices start at just £35.