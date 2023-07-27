Impact Report 7/2723

Join us tonight for all the results from the latest episode of Impact Wrestling. Here is the announced card for tonight’s show. Mathew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan are once again on the call.

Eric Young vs. Nick Aldis

Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven

Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA vs. Moose & Brian Myers

Gisele Shaw vs. Masha Slamovich

Loser Leaves Match: Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice

We get a video package setting up tonight’s card. It also continues the story of World Champion, Alex Shelley and former champion, Josh Alexander.

Match 1. Knockouts World Champion, Trinity and Dani Luna VS The Coven, Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King

King and Trinity start the match. King quickly outmuscles the champ, but after bouncing the ropes, Trinity takes King down and makes a tag. Dani gets a school girl for two. King then eats a back elbow and makes a tag. Luna immediately fall away slams Wilde. King cutters Luna over the top rope from the apron. Wilde jumps on Luna and pounds her with punches. King tags in and continues the ground and pound. After landing a stalling suplex, King tags in Wilde and suplexes Taylor on Luna. The Coven then double team Dani from inside and outside the ring. Luna tries for a school girl, but King whips her head backwards toward the mat. Wilde tags in with a running kick. Trinity is anxious to tag in. Luna starts a comeback slowly. She verticals King and tags in. Trinity comes in hot and back elbows and Samoan drops Wilde. Luna suplexes Wilde and Trinity hits a top rope crossbody. King tags in and double team Trinity, but to no avail. Trinity hits a sit out powerbomb on Wilde for the win.

Winners. Trinity and Dani Luna

Former champion, Deonna Purrazzo comes down the ramp and enters in street clothes with the mic. Deonna is simple and sweet, stating she will get a rematch at Emergence.

Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose approach X Division Champion, Lio Rush and ask him if he is with them or against them. They want an answer tonight or else.

Johnny Bravo and Dirty Dango have a vignette bashing Santino Marella. He calls Santino Dad since he is taking his daughter to Chilis. Dango renames Bravo, Alpha Bravo.

Match 2. Zicky Dice VS Johnny Swinger, Loser leaves Impact

Strangely Dice wheels out his partner and foe for the evening out to the ring. He then goes back to the top of the ramp and walks down to his music. If Swinger wins, Dice is gone from Impact, but he gets a title match. Dice rolls up Swinger twice for near falls. They start poking each others eyes. Then they pull each others hair. Dice crotches Swinger and slams. Swinger kicks out, Dice tells him he loves him. Swinger rolls out of the ring and says his time is done. He tells the ref to count him out. Dice chases Swinger, Swinger tells him it is his time. Then Swinger clotheslines him. Dice is tossed back in the ring and Swinger pins him with his feet on the ropes.

Winner of the shot, Johnny Swinger. Zicky Dice must leave Impact

Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry both want a match with Digital Media Champion, Kenny King. The match will happen next week.

Nick Aldis cuts a backstage promo about Eric Young. They have a match tonight.

Match 3. Giselle Shaw (with Jai Vidal and Savanah Evans) VS Knockouts tag champion, Masha Slamovich (with Killer Kelly)

Shaw and Masha trade armbars and headlocks to start the match. Slamovich lands a kick to the head and lariat to pick up the pace. Masha and Killer Kelly are the current tag champs. Shaw breaks out of a submission and throws Masha to the floor as we go to break. We return with Shaw in control. She has a quick pin attempt. She smack talks the champion and back elbow and double stomps her in the corner. Shaw is showing a stronger edge the last few weeks. Masha lands a kick to the face, high knee and spinning heal kick for a two count. Shaw blocks a snow plow and lands a shock and awe. After a Masha spin kick, Masha gets a two count. Shaw kicks out. Vidal and Kelly go at it on the outside. Shaw knees the distracted Slamovich and it is over.

Winner. Giselle Shaw

We get a Jake Something vignette.

Traci Brooks tells her husband, Frankie Kazarian she wants Alisha Edwards in the ring. Kaz says you are not a wrestler anymore. Upset, she understands his point. The segment ends.

Match 4. Moose and Brian Myers VS Time Splitters, Impact World Champion, Alex Shelley and Kushida

Moose shoulders Kushida repeatedly in the corner and cheap shots the champion off the apron to start the match. Kushida slips a powerbomb and locks on a knee bar. Shelley kicks Moose in the head. Kushida locks on the hoverboard. Moose muscles free. Myers tags in and is double teamed by the Splitters repeatedly. Moose hid and struck on Shelley on the floor. We go to break. Once back, Moose has Shelley reeling. Myers tags in and locks on a mat based rear chin lock. Shelley rolls over and pins Myers.

Winners. Time Splitters

Moose and Myers lose it and Bully Ray enters to attack the winners. Josh Alexander enters. Lio Rush enters and makes it clear, he has joined Moose, Bully and Myers. Chris Sabin runs in and makes the save. Lio Rush is left alone and Sabin gets a measure of revenge on the man who dethroned him at Slammiversary.

Alan Angels cuts a backstage promo/vignette on Heath. This sets up a future match.