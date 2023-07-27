Dark Side of the Ring S4 E8 rating

Episode eight of season four of Dark Side of the Ring, featuring Bam Bam Bigelow, drew 185,000 viewers, up 7,000 viewers from the prior week. The show did a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from last week.

