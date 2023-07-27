Dark Side of the Ring S4 E8 rating
Episode eight of season four of Dark Side of the Ring, featuring Bam Bam Bigelow, drew 185,000 viewers, up 7,000 viewers from the prior week. The show did a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from last week.
(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)
Thank you to everyone who tuned in last night 🔥
What did you think of “Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East”?
Behind the scenes portraits by @dansinhifi 📸 pic.twitter.com/82psumsIjm
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 26, 2023
.@DarkSideofRing Co-Creators @EvanHusney & @JasonEisener break down everything you need to know about "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East."
Catch the full episode tomorrow at 10P on VICE TV: https://t.co/SfgVz53Oyw pic.twitter.com/KHLsGqE6Xy
— VICE TV (@VICETV) July 24, 2023