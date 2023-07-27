Dark Side of the Ring S4 E8 rating

Jul 27, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: @DarkSideOfRing

Episode eight of season four of Dark Side of the Ring, featuring Bam Bam Bigelow, drew 185,000 viewers, up 7,000 viewers from the prior week. The show did a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from last week.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

