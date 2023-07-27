Chris Hero hired by AEW, Scorpio Sky injured, and Kamille to play June Byers in biopic

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Chris Hero is officially on board full-time as a Producer for AEW. Hero started with AEW on a trial basis on June 17, initially working the ROH TV tapings that took place before and after the inaugural edition of AEW Collision.

– Tony Khan came out during last night’s AEW Rampage taping to announce Scorpio Sky was injured and would not compete in his scheduled match against Kip Sabian. His replacement was Kommander. No official announcement on what Scorpio’s injury is.

– NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille Confirms Role In Mildred Burke Biopic

Kamille revealed that she will be playing June Byers in the upcoming film that will focus on the legendary Burke. Byers was a rival of Burke in the 1940s and 50s and had a controversial, hard-hitting two-out-of-three falls match against Burke in Atlanta in August 1954. The bout would not go to the third fall, but the Atlanta Athletic Commission eventually awarded the match to Byers.