Brody King has a match idea for AEW All In

AEW star and one-third of the Trios Champions Brody King recently spoke with ComicBook Nation about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on New York legend Homicide joining the House of Black and who his dream opponents would be for the All In London event at Wembley Stadium. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

What Homicide would be like in the House of Black:

It’s Homicide, 100 percent (is who I’d bring into House of Black from Violence Unlimited). I can only imagine (King laughed)… If you’ve never seen Homicide or his promos, I recommend you go do it immediately. He is the best. He’s also a great professional wrestler. But, I can only imagine Malakai Black doing a House of Black promo and then Homicide just busting out and doing an outside promo, where he usually talks about stabbing somebody with a fork… He’s amazing.

Says he would love for the House of Black to face CMFTR at Wembley Stadium: