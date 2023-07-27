Athena on facing long time friend Kris Statlander, original plan for the “Blood and Guts” match

– Athena spoke about facing AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander during an interview with WrestlingNew.Co Show host Steve Fall asked the ROH Women’s Champion about facing her longtime friend, Statlander.

Athena said the following….

“That’s a match that I’ve wanted for a while. Even watching from home before I got signed to AEW/ROH, Statlander is that woman. She’s more than a woman. Someone that was my sister from another mister when I first got here. I love Kris Statlander, and I would love to break her face and steal her TBS Championship.”

– According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the plan for the “Blood and Guts” match on AEW “Dynamite” was for the match to end 10-minutes before the show went off air, allowing time for a Kenny Omega promo.

However, the performers ran low of time near the end and a big spot involving Hangman Page had to be scrapped, in addition to Omega’s post-match, where they shook hands with the Blackpool Combat Club.