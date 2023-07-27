AEW wanted Bret Hart to be a manager?

On Sunday night, it was reported by Fightful.com that AEW star Orange Cassidy has picked up an additional role with the company as a producer/agent. Wrestling author Brian R. Solomon wrote the following on Twitter in regards to the news…

“I’m actually a big fan of Orange Cassidy and his work. But in a company that has Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Tazz, Billy Gunn, Christian Cage, Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes and Sting in the locker room, shouldn’t they be the ones being tapped to be road agents?

When I recently interviewed Bret Hart for my book, he told me that he offered to agent for them, but they only wanted to bring him in as a manager like Tully, Arn, Jake, etc. Imagine having the ability to have Bret Hart coach your talent and saying, no just be a TV character.”

When I recently interviewed Bret Hart for my book, he told me that he offered to agent for them, but they only wanted to bring him in as a manager like Tully, Arn, Jake, etc. Imagine having the ability to have Bret Hart coach your talent and saying, no just be a TV character. — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) July 24, 2023



