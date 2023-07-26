SummerSlam 2023 now at over 45,000 tickets distributed

With just 10 days to go, SummerSlam 2023 has crossed the 45,000 ticket mark according to the ticket tracking service @WrestleTix.

The show was close to the 40,000 tickets sold in late May but then took a while to pick up steam, with now the count standing at 45,643 at Ford Field which has been set up for nearly 48,000 seats and could expand more.

WWE has a tendency to move thousands of tickets in the last few days for big stadium shows and if this follows the same trend, SummerSlam could reach over 50,000 tickets by August 5.

Last year’s attendance was at 48,449 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.