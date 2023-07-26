NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live The Great American Bash go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 703,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 5.76% from last week’s 746,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 9.52% from last week’s 0.21 rating in the key demo. The 0.23 rating represents 297,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.45% from the 279,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.21 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest key demo rating since the show moved to Tuesday nights, tied with the Gold Rush Week 1 episode on June 20 of this year and the April 20, 2022 episode. This was the third-highest total audience of the year so far. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.76% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 9.52% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 17.17% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 76.92% from the show that aired one year ago.

Tuesday’s live The Great American Bash go-home edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for The Great American Bash, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley opening the show, Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal, an appearance by Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, appearances by Thea Hail and NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Gable Steveson announcing a decision on his future, Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a non-title match, plus NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. The main event was Ripley vs. Valkyria, but the show-closing segment featured Dragunov, Hayes and Williams.