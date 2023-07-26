Notes on Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Charly Arnold, and Roderick Strong

Jul 26, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Dustin Rhodes’ contract is up this month. According to Fightful Select, there’s going to be some news regarding Dustin’s future in the company very soon.

Brandi Rhodes says she’s retired from the ring, dashing fans hopes and dreams of a possible return.

– Happy Birthday to a former member of the Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong

– The former WWE announcer Charly Caruso/Arnolt is receiving online backlash for the following statement:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rhea Ripley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal