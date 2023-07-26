Notes on Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Charly Arnold, and Roderick Strong
– Dustin Rhodes’ contract is up this month. According to Fightful Select, there’s going to be some news regarding Dustin’s future in the company very soon.
– Brandi Rhodes says she’s retired from the ring, dashing fans hopes and dreams of a possible return.
– Happy Birthday to a former member of the Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong
– The former WWE announcer Charly Caruso/Arnolt is receiving online backlash for the following statement:
Young healthy athletes like Bronny James should not be going into cardiac arrest….unless….
Nonetheless wishing a speedy recovery 🙏🏽
— Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) July 25, 2023