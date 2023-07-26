News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Jul 26, 2023 - by Staff

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with fallout from last week’s Blood & Guts show. AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

* Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie

* PAC vs. Gravity

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. The Best Friends

* We will hear from the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament winners, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against AR Fox

