News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with fallout from last week’s Blood & Guts show. AEW has announced the following card for tonight:
* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland
* Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie
* PAC vs. Gravity
* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. The Best Friends
* We will hear from the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament winners, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole
* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against AR Fox