Injury notes on Kevin Owens

Multiple sources are now reporting that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens is suffering from a rib injury.

As noted, it was reported during RAW, via Fightful Select and @WRKDWrestling, that Owens was dealing with a legitimate injury, but no other details were provided, including how long Owens will be sidelined, the nature of the injury, or when it occurred. RAW saw WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio retain his title over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn, and at one point during the match, Owens was ejected to the back by the referee, along with Damian Priest and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Later on, Priest and Ripley brought a hurt Owens to the stage and dumped him there, which allowed Mysterio to pin a distracted Zayn. Owens was later seen backstage, apparently suffering from rib and/or arm injuries. It was also reported during RAW that Owens’ legitimate injury was used to further the storyline.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Owens is dealing with a rib injury. Bryan Alvarez adds that Owens has been working with a fractured rib “for a while” now. It was noted that WWE officials were waiting to finish up the current storyline with Owens and Zayn before giving Owens a break to heal up.

There is still no word on how long Owens might be on the shelf or what might happen with Zayn and the titles. Fightful adds that it wasn’t clear how much time Owens will miss, if any at all. A rematch with Priest and Mysterio vs. Owens and Zayn had been rumored WWE SummerSlam.