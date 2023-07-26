Hulk Hogan announces engagement to new wife-to-be

Hulk Hogan has announced that he is engaged to Sky Daily in a touching video revealing just how he dropped the big question.

The pro wrestler shared the exciting news in a speech that drew wild applause.

Hulk, 69, shocked fans as he announced that he and Sky, 44, are headed for marriage.

The WWE legend announced his engagement while delivering a speech at his pal Corin Nemec’s wedding to Sabrina Nemec, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal.

He revealed that he proposed to Sky on her birthday.