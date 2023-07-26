Gable Steveson to have his first official WWE match at Great American Bash

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson will have his first official match under the WWE banner this Sunday at The Great American Bash.

Steveson had an in-ring segment on the show last night where he was supposed to announce the decision on his future: return to collegiate wrestling and go to the Olympics or commit to WWE full time.

Baron Corbin interrupted and told him that he does not want him in NXT and he should return to college or go to the Paris Olympics. Steveson said that Corbin coming out to confront him made his decision easier and he would be staying in NXT and face Corbin at The Great American Bash.

Apart from sporadic appearances on WWE TV, Steveson hasn’t done much for the company although he started training at the Performance Center pretty much full time over the past few months.