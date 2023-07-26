Celebrity Family Feud featuring WWE Superstars to air this Sunday on ABC

The ABC network is promoting this Sunday’s Celebrity Family Feud episode featuring a total of 10 WWE Superstars.

Airing at 8PM ET, the episode will see Seth Rollins, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Dolph Ziggler teaming up to take on Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Natalya.

This episode was taped in mid-April.

This is not the first time that WWE stars were part of the show. Last year both The Miz and Rey Mysterio were part of episode eight of season eight.