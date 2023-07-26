Buff Bagwell Possibly Arrested Again, Denies Report

Buff Bagwell, a former WCW star, found himself in legal trouble earlier this month.

According to WrestlingNews.co, he was arrested on July 13 in Marietta, Georgia, after being pulled over for speeding, which led to a charge of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, both misdemeanors.

Bagwell’s battles with addiction and substance abuse have been widely known. However, he took a positive step last year by deciding to seek help and embark on a recovery journey with the support of Diamond Dallas Page. Following a relapse, he entered rehab and managed to stay clean for six months as of March, with his sobriety date set on August 27.

Despite his personal struggles, the 53-year-old was determined to make a potential comeback in the wrestling ring. He even had plans for knee replacement surgery to facilitate this comeback, believing he had “one more run” left in him as a former WCW Tag Team Champion.

Buff Bagwell refutes recent allegations of being arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

“Just wanted to clarify to everyone that I am 11 months sober (tomorrow). I see there is news out that I had to spend time in jail for a DUI but this was from the original offense years ago. I did get a recent sanction because I didn’t document a recent trip out of state properly”