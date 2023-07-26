7/26/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Albany, New York.

Match #1 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. AR Fox

They lock up and Fox backs Cassidy into the ropes. They have a clean break and lock up again, and then Cassidy backs Fox into the ropes this time. Cassidy breaks and tries to put his hands in his pockets, but Fox goes behind for a waist-lock. Fox drops Cassidy down and Cassidy nips up after a few lazy attempts at it. Fox takes Cassidy back down and applies a body scissors hold. Cassidy gets free and nips up again. Cassidy drops Fox with an arm drag and goes for a dropkick, but Fox rolls through and gets a two count. Fox kicks Cassidy in the head and follows with a back elbow in the corner. Fox goes for a cutter, but Cassidy gets free and goes to the floor. Cassidy walks around the ring and taunts Fox, but then Fox drops him with an assisted moonsault off the ring post. Fox gets Cassidy back into the ring and slams him down. Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionaire and goes for the DDT, but Fox shoves him into the corner.

Fox delivers a few knees to Cassidy and drops him with a cutter. Cassidy comes back and goes for a DDT, but Fox counters with a twisting neck-breaker. Fox goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy kicks Fox’s knee. Fox comes back with a kick of his own, and then they exchange kicks to the face. They butt heads in the middle of the ring and then drop each other with cutters. Fox sends Cassidy to the apron, but Cassidy slams his head into the turnbuckle pads. Cassidy comes back in, but Fox delivers a senton and drops Cassidy with a dive on the floor. Fox gets Cassidy back into the ring and hits another senton, this one for a two count. Fox puts Cassidy up top, but Cassidy counters and sends him to the floor. Cassidy sends Fox into the barricade with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Cassidy drops Fox with a DDT and follows with Beach Break. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Fox kicks out. Cassidy goes up top, but Fox leaps up and slams him down. Fox goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two.

Fox goes up top again, but Cassidy rolls away from him. Fox goes around the ring and delivers a senton on the apron. Fox drops Cassidy with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Fox goes up top for a 450 splash, but Cassidy dodges it and gets a crucifix cover for a two count. Cassidy follows with a mousetrap cover and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, they shake hands and Cassidy puts his sunglasses on Fox. Cassidy turns his back, and then Fox breaks the sunglasses and delivers a forearm shot to Cassidy. Darby Allin comes to the ramp and argues with Fox about it, since Allin was the one who got Fox the title match. Allin tells Fox it is embarrassing and asks him what the hell that was. Jon Moxley rushes the ring and drops Cassidy with a clothesline. Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift and leaves the ring.

Highlights from last week’s Blood and Guts Match airs, and then Renee Paquette interviews Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Callis says the outpouring of interest of Jericho potentially joining his family is leading him to believe that they need to give something to the people. Callis says Jericho should have a tag team match with Konosuke Takeshita and Jericho says he is willing to give it a try. Callis says their opponents will be Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara and Jericho has second thoughts. Callis says that Jericho said he wants Garcia and Guevara to spread their wings and be on their own, and Jericho agrees again.

A vignette for Hook airs. He is sitting in the subway station with the FTW Championship, but then a subway train goes by and the title disappears. Another train goes by and Hook disappears.

The Blackpool Combat Club are backstage. Claudio Castagnoli says let it be a lesson that nobody messes with them, and then Moxley interrupts and says what happened out there was the beginning and talked about Cassidy wearing jeans while he wrestles.

Tony Schiavone interviews the new FTW Champion, Jack Perry. Perry says Hook proved he couldn’t hang with him, and then says when he was talking about winning a title he wasn’t talking about the FTW title. Perry says the FTW title was created in a second-class company and has never been recognized. Perry says as soon as he put his hands on it, it became the real deal and he is the best wrestler to be within 100 feet of it. Perry says he would run circles about Taz and all of his dirt bag friends back in the day. Jerry Lynn interrupts and says ECW paved the way for the younger generation. Lynn says without ECW, there wouldn’t be a Jungle Boy. Lynn tells Perry to keep running his mouth and get his ass kicked. Perry says he would like to see who is going to kick his ass, and Lynn drops his microphone. Perry says he isn’t dressed for a fight right now and they will do it on his fine. Perry says next week, Lynn can come to his ring and they’ll see who gets their ass kicked.

Renee Paquette interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Baker talks about her match against Taya Valkyrie later on and says that TBS stands for The Britt Show.

Match #2 – Singles Match: PAC vs. Gravity

Gravity takes advantage early on and drives his shoulder into PAC’s midsection. Gravity delivers a forearm shot and sends PAC to the floor. PAC goes after Gravity, but Gravity keeps escaping through the ring. PAC finally delivers a sliding dropkick and goes to slam Gravity into the barricade, but Gravity counters and slams PAC into it instead. Gravity drops PAC with a power slam on the floor and connects with a splash from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, PAC slams Gravity down as the Blackpool Combat Club are shown watching the match backstage. PAC delivers a few shots in the corner, but Gravity kicks him in the face a few times. Gravity drops PAC with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. PAC comes back with a few kicks to the midsection and then one to the head. PAC chokes Gravity with his boot in the corner and puts him up top. PAC climbs and delivers an avalanche brain buster. PAC locks in the Brutalizer and Gravity gives up.

Winner: PAC

Footage of Adam Cole and MJF winning the Blind Eliminator Tournament last week is shown. An interview with Renee Paquette, Cole and MJF airs afterward. Before Cole can speak, MJF interrupted and said he liked FTR a lot more when they were his lackeys. MJF mocked FTR for a bit, and then said he is going to punch Dax Harwood in the mouth so hard that he will have to spit out CM Punk’s jock strap. Cole said when the tournament started, it was only about winning gold for him, but then it became about friendship. Cole said MJF had nothing to worry about when he picked up the AEW World Championship, and then said MJF has become one of his best friends. MJF said win, lose, or draw for the tag titles, he is going to give Cole a rematch for the world title. Roderick Strong ran in and shoved MJF away, and then argued with him. Cole told MJF he would catch up with him later and then told Strong he is pushing him away. Cole told Strong to trust him and Strong grabbed his arm, but then Cole told him about boundaries and walked away as Strong told him he was making a mistake.

After the break, an interview with Renee and FTR also aired. Cash Wheeler said he is excited about the match, but feels bad that Cole is dragged into it. Wheeler called MJF a terrible human being and says everyone who has ever been with him has left him. Dax Harwood said Cole is an alright guy and and said he thinks it’s hilarious that MJF is making a mockery out of tag team wrestling and the titles. Harwood said they are going to have a fight on Saturday.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Darby Allin (w/Nick Wayne) vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

They lock up and Strickland backs Allin into the ropes. Allin turns it into a side-headlock and takes Strickland down. Strickland comes back and puts Allin on the apron, but Allin comes back in and drops Strickland again. Strickland gets to his feet and delivers a shot to the midsection. Allin comes back with an arm drag, but Strickland sends him to the apron. Strickland delivers a shot and goes after Allin, but Allin drops to the floor as Strickland dives over the ropes. Allin drops Strickland with Code Red and gets him back into the ring. Allin goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Allin takes Strickland to the outside and chops him against the barricade. Allin slams Strickland into the opposite barricade and moves the ring steps. Allin delivers a Coffin Splash against the barricade, but Strickland comes back and delivers a kick to his head off of the steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin kicks Strickland in the face, but Strickland comes back with a Flatliner. Strickland drops Allin with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Strickland works over Allin’s arm, but Allin comes back with a roll-up for a two count. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Allin gets the Last Supper cover for another two count. Allin spears Strickland off the apron and gets him back into the ring. Strickland rolls out the other side, and then Wayne pulls Nana off the apron. Allin goes for another dive, but Strickland cuts him off with a shot. Strickland gets Allin back into the ring and delivers the Swerve Stomp. Strickland goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Allin drives his shoulder into Strickland and goes up top, but Strickland cuts him off. Strickland deliver an elbow strike and picks Allin up, but Allin counters with an avalanche stunner.

Allin goes back up top, but Strickland trips him up and climbs as well. Strickland delivers a Death Valley Driver from the middle rope onto the apron. AR Fox runs our and slams Allin into the ring post, and then Strickland drags Allin back into the ring and delivers the JML Driver for the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

-After the match, AR Fox hits the ring and attacks Allin, but Wayne makes the save and goes after Strickland. Fox hits Wayne with Allin’s skateboard and officially joins the Mogul Embassy.

Renee is outside the Jericho Appreciation Society’s locker room, where they are looking upset. Jericho walks up and says they can all go in. They all ask him what is up with him. Angelo Parker says he is not giving the comb back to Jericho yet and says the group means the world to them. Parker says they aren’t sure if it means the same to Jericho anymore, and then Anna Jay says until Jericho proves himself to them again they aren’t going to give him one hundred percent. Jericho asks if they think it is easy for him, and Matt Menard says it looks easy and tells Jericho to figure it out fast.

Footage of the match between The House of Black and the trio of Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed from last Saturday’s Collision airs, in which Gunn seemingly retired after the match.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Taya Valkyrie

They lock up and Valkyrie slams Baker down. Valkyrie slams Baker again and applies a front face-lock. Baker turns it into a side-headlock, but Valkyrie tosses her away. Baker comes right back to the hold and takes Valkyrie down. Valkyrie counters with a side slam, but Baker keeps the hold applied. Valkyrie drops Baker with a shoulder tackle and delivers running double knees in the corner. Valkyrie goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Valkyrie chops Baker a few times and slams her down. Valkyrie goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out once more. Valkyrie delivers a few forearm shots, but Baker kicks her in the knee. Baker goes for the stomp, but Valkyrie dodges it. Valkyrie delivers the Road to Valhalla and delivers right hands on the mat as the show heads to a commercial.