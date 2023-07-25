Updates on LA Knight, Kamille, and Dwayne Johnson

– NWA women’s champion Kamille has been busy….

Just wrapped 🎥 Spent the summer filming my my first movie which will tell a story very close to my heart. Can’t wait for y’all to see it! #QueenOfTheRing #MildredBurke #JuneByers pic.twitter.com/qos640RYgq — Kamille (@Kamille_brick) July 25, 2023

– Dwayne Johnson has donated a ‘historic’ sum to SAG-AFTRA strike support.

“It’s the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time.” (Source: variety.com)

– “LA Knight will be involved in some sort of segment at SummerSlam, that will possibly lead into to a match. And they aren’t burying him, just taking their time.” (source: Wrestling Observer Radio)