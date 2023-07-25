Updated lineup for WWE SummerSlam
Coming out of this week’s WWE Raw, here is the updated lineup for SummerSlam, which is scheduled for 8/5 at Ford Field in Detroit-
–Tribal Combat: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Jey Uso
–WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Finn Balor
–WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair
–WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (C) vs. Drew McIntyre
-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
-Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch
-Logan Paul vs. Ricochet