Updated lineup for WWE SummerSlam

Coming out of this week’s WWE Raw, here is the updated lineup for SummerSlam, which is scheduled for 8/5 at Ford Field in Detroit-

–Tribal Combat: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Jey Uso

–WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Finn Balor

–WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

–WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

-Logan Paul vs. Ricochet