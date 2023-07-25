Tyler Breeze clears up his status with WWE

In an interview with Lazy Booking, Tyler Breeze revealed that he’s not a coach at the WWE Performance Center. He said that from time to time, he’ll do some guest coaching there, which is probably why people think being a coach is his new job. Fightful had reported that Breeze is still technically under a WWE contract for UpUpDownDown and that it just bars him from going to AEW.

In another part of the interview, Breeze revealed that Dolph Ziggler gave him some advice/a heads up when Breeze was brought to the main roster;

“I remember Dolph explained this to me before — as soon as I got up to SmackDown, actually. He went, ‘Look, man,’ he goes, ‘This is the thing. You can see very clearly who their guys are, and you can see very clearly who their guys are not. You and me? We are not their guys.'”

Ziggler would tell Breeze that even if they steal the spotlight, it would still be placed on bigger talent. Ziggler would add that the upsides to not being a top guy in WWE is that you gain a cult following with the fans. Breeze said that Dolphs reasoning was that the fans would always be behind the talent in question and could always rely on said talent to have good matches and promos despite not winning said matches.