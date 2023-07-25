Rating/viewership for last week’s AEW Collision

AEW Collision drew 618,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 6.74% from the previous week’s live show, which drew 579,000 viewers for the fifth Collision episode with the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.

The sixth episode of Collision drew a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 10% from the 0.20 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.18 key demo rating represents 237,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 8.13% from the 258,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode’s 0.20 key demo rating represented.

Saturday’s Collision drew the second-highest total audience so far, only ranking under the premiere episode. However, Saturday’s episode also drew the second-lowest key demo rating so far, only ranking under the Independence Day Weekend taped episode. Saturday’s total audience was up 6.74% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 10% from the previous week.

Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a promo from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, fallout from the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, Skye Blue vs. Leyla Hirsch, Bullet Club Gold vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin, plus AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defending against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. The main event ended up being CM Punk and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage and Ricky Starks.