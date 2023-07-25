Possible site for Royal Rumble ’24 and Shawn Michaels on Baron Corbin’s NXT return

– According to a report by PWInsider Elite, two potential locations of Royal Rumble 2024 take place in the Florida area. It was said that there has been “a lot of speculation” about it taking place in Orlando, FL.

However, another potential destination is said to be Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Tropicana Field is currently the home of Major League Baseball outfit the Tampa Bay Rays and holds a capacity of over 42,000. That said, this might change for a WWE setup.

– While speaking to Sportskeeda, Shawn Michaels talked about Baron Corbin returning to NXT.

Yeah, absolutely. Look, I will go back to Finn Balor. I was so happy to get to work with him when he came back to NXT again, and same thing with Apollo (Crews) and Mustafa Ali. I’m telling you, Baron Corbin is another guy. The one thing that I love is that a lot of times, you go up to the main roster, and again, it is fantastic, that is everybody’s goal. One of the things that I so much enjoy about the guys and girls that come back here from the main roster is that we bring that passion back to them. Once again, they’re around a younger environment. They’re around a place where enjoyment and fun and passion are what it’s all about here in NXT. NXT is where it’s fresh, and it’s new, and it’s pure.