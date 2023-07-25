Notes on Billy Gunn, Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Marty Scrull

– Billy Gunn’s wife posted this on Twitter earlier today.

This is what retirement looks like @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/nLaigkrZKT — Paula Sopp (@psopp215) July 25, 2023

– Eric Young is auctioning off his Slammiversary 2023 gear in order to help Joe Doering and his family. Doering has been out of action as he battles brain cancer and in an interview with Denise Salcado, Young noted that he is auctioning the gear from his return at Slammiversary to help out his former Violent By Design teammate.

“I know there are tons of guys out there that collect things and love memorabilia,” Young said (per Fightful). “That jacket is an original Steve & Barry’s Team Canada jacket. The new gear will be [auctioned] off on IMPACT Wrestling’s eBay. All the proceeds will go to Joe Doering and his family.”

Young continued, “He’s got a long road ahead of him, and I know that there’s a GoFundMe for him. So, if you can, donate, and if you’re a collector and you want something, I’m never wearing it again,” Young said. “It’s one-of-a-kind custom-made. If you’re a collector, please buy it. Please donate to Joe. That’s what we’re doing with that stuff.”

