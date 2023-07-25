News for tonight’s NXT show

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature the go-home build for The Great American Bash. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight’s show-

* The go-home build for The Great American Bash

* NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will kick off the broadcast

* Gable Steveson will announce a decision on his future

* Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a non-title match

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid