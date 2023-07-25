New Jack was originally planned to be involved in a WWE storyline

Photo Credit: 000109-5633 Staff photos by Nick Nunnally Extreme Championship Wrestling … Pay per view in Birmingham at the Boutwell Auditorium …New Jack makes his way to the ring with a garbage can full of street signs, shovels, cheese graters and even a mailbox to use in his match with the baldies. BN

Bruce Pritchard revealed on his podcast that during John Cena’s feud as the Doctor of Thuganomics with Carlito, after Cena was “stabbed” by Carlito’s henchman Jesus the original plan was to bring in controversial ECW legend New Jack as part of the storyline!

Pritchard explains that as they were moving from the Monday Night Wars to the Ruthless Aggression Era, everyone backstage agreed there was none more ruthless or aggressive than New Jack…but when time came to pull the trigger, the entire creative team was afraid to bring him up to Vince McMahon. New Jack was apparently very vocal in calling Vince a “racist piece of shit” for his treatment of black talent, and anytime he was mentioned Vince’s mood would visibly change.