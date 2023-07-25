More on Rush deciding to say with AEW, Culter on being written out of The Elite’s feud, Impact note

– Jose The Assistant revealed that Tony Khan showing concern for Rush’s wife and newborn is why Rush decided to stay with AEW.

RUSH re-signed with #AEW because of how much concern Tony showed for Rush's wife and newborn. Family is important to Rush, seeing how much Tony cared is what solidified the deal. There were other offers, but NEVER any consideration to go, AEW cares, Tony cares about his people pic.twitter.com/LSdTbJZOCl — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) July 25, 2023

– In a recent appearance with Comedy Store Wrestling, AEW’s Brandon Cutler explained how he and teammate Michael Nakazawa ended up absent from the conclusion of the ongoing storyline between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club (via Wrestling Inc). Given the numbers disparity between the two factions and the plans for a 5-vs-5 match at Blood & Guts, Cutler pitched the idea for the attack on himself and Nakazawa that would justify having them sidelined for the climatic confrontation. You can find a highlight from Cutler and listen to the full podcast below.

On the background behind his absence from the Blood & Guts match: “In all honesty, that was an idea I had for that angle… I was always standing outside of the ring with a camera, and I [was] like, ‘Should I get hit, or should I fight at all, or should I just stand there and record this?’ After a couple of those, I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe me and [Nakazawa] should get taken out for this angle,’ and so I threw that idea out there to the wind to everybody.”

– Good news for those of you International Impact Wrestling fans, PWInsider reports that Impact is set to make a big International announcement on Thursday.