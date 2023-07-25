LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– The Great American Bash go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video package looking at last week’s main event, where The Judgment Day helped Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee to capture the NXT North American Title. We also see Mysterio retaining over Butch on Friday’s SmackDown, and how he retained over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn on last night’s RAW. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Alicia Taylor introduces Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Mysterio and Ripley strut to the ring as fans boo.

Ripley takes the mic and brags about how The Judgment Day runs WWE. The boos get louder when Dominik speaks. He says he finally made the Mysterio name mean something. Fans chant “cut the mullet!” but Ripley shuts them down and says she likes it. Ripley has some words for Lyra Valkyria but the music interrupts and out comes Lee.

Lee is fired up. He’s sick of seeing Dominik carry his title. Lee goes on about his historic reign and he can’t stand how he lost the title, and he wants a rematch. Ripley says a new North American Champion is what NXT needed. Lee agrees – we need a new champion tonight. The music interrupts and out comes Mustafa Ali.

Ali has respect for Lee, but not Mysterio. Ali goes on about how Mysterio steals everything. Ali says he was supposed to win the title from Lee, but this clown dropped the ball last week. Ali and Lee have words. Ali apologizes and says he’s just angry. Fans chant “Triple threat!” now. Ali lashes out at Lee again and they argue. Mysterio says this is their problem, he doesn’t care who is at The Bash, he will fight them both. Mysterio says he’s going to break all of Lee’s records. Dominik and Ripley go to leave through them. Ali goes for Dominik but ends up hitting Lee. They brawl as Ripley and Mysterio laugh from the aisle.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Tony D is glad to be back and will never forget the reaction fans gave him last week. Stacks says they will reclaim the streets when they beat NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus on Sunday. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price interrupt now. They hype their team up and warn that The Family will be seeing them if they win the titles at The Bash. Tony D says if they want to make a name for themselves, he will see them later tonight.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

We go back to the ring and The Schism is out – Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Ava. Out next comes NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the post-RAW video where Lyra Valkyria challenged WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. McKenzie is backstage with Lyra now, asking why she made the challenge. Lyra has been here for months and will no longer stand around and wait. She knows Rhea is the measuring stick in WWE and she’s not waiting around to prove herself like Jacy Jayne and others. Lyra says it’s not about them tonight, it’s about her. We go back to the ring and out comes Ilja Dragunov to join Hayes and Trick.

Gacy and Hayes go at it to start. They go at it back & forth for a bit until Trick tags in with a huge kick. Fowler tags in but Trick dominates him as well.

Dragunov tags in and runs wild on Fowler. Dragunov with signature offense and a flying knee drop for a big pop. Fowler turns it around in the corner and in comes Reid to take over. Dragunov counters with a pair of German suplexes, then a big Constantine Special but Reid hangs on.

Trick tags in and goes at it with Reid. Fans chant for Trick but Reid drops him. The referee is distracted by Hayes, but he still manages to save Trick from a double team by The Dyad.

Trick and Hayes now clear the ring of The Dyad. The Schism regroups at ringside now. Hayes and Trick dance and celebrate in the middle of the ring as Dragunov looks on. We go to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Trick ends up going at it with Gacy. Dragunov went on to have an intense brawl with The Dyad. They hit a powerbomb and neckbreaker double team. The Schism’s masked men end up pulling The Dyad off the apron, then Gacy misses a splash.

Dragunov goes for the Torpedo Moscow but Hayes tags in and steals it with Nothing But Net on Gacy for the pin to win.

Winners: Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov

– After the match, Hayes, Williams and Dragunov stand tall as we go to replays. Hayes and Dragunov trade looks, and Hayes talks some trash. Hayes holds Trick back.

– We see how Blair Davenport attacked Roxanne Perez at a convenience store a few days ago. There will be more footage later.

– Still to come, Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. She warns Thea Hail ahead of their Submission Match at The Bash. Stratton is the epitome of a women’s champion and this is her first big event as champ and she won’t lose the title to some 19 year old. Stratton goes on about how she never tapped to Hail. Stratton tells Hail to bring whoever she wants to The Bash – Duke Hudson, Andre Chase, the Chase U Student Section and so on, but it won’t matter because Stratton will still be champion.

Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner with Mr. Stone. Javier Bernal is out next. Vic says Bernal demanded this match after a confrontation at a weekend NXT live event in Gainesville.

The bell rings and Bernal attacks but Von cuts him off. Von unloads on Bernal now, hitting a big splash in the corner.

Von unloads in the corner now. Von launches Bernal across the ring, then mounts him with big punches. Fans chant for tables now. Von lifts Bernal up and powerslams him for the pin to win.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Von stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Von celebrates as Stone joins him, and they play to the fans as the crowd cheers him on. Bernal is down at ringside. Fans chant for tables again. Von goes out and takes apart the top of the announce table, then powerbombs Bernal through it for a big pop. Von stands tall again until Bron Breakker runs over from out of nowhere, laying Von out. Bron yells out and poses as fans chant “you still suck!” to him. Bron destroys Von, nailing him with a steel chair. Stone tends to Von and pleads with Bron as he backs off.

– We see Gable Steveson walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ilja Dragunov is walking backstage when he sees Carmelo Hayes. Hayes says they are done until The Bash. Trick Williams shows up and gets into it with Dragunov, and shoves him. They have words and Ilja shows some respect, but Trick threatens to break Ilja. Ilja storms off. Hayes asks Trick what is he doing, trying to calm the situation but Trick is fired up. Hayes says he’s got Ilja on Sunday but Trick says this isn’t about that, it’s about him.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Gable Steveson to a pop.

Steveson takes the mic as fans chant for him. Gable thanks everyone in NXT. He says some still might not know him, so he introduces himself. Gable talks about how he could go to the Olympics in Paris and become the first two-time gold medalist wrestler, or he could win another NCAA title. Gable is about to make his decision but the music hits and out comes Baron Corbin to interrupt.