SummerSlam merchandise, including mini title and apparel, hit the store

Jul 24, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Tons of SummerSlam merchandise just went on sale on the WWE Shop website ahead of the premium live event in two weeks.

Many t-shirts, hoodies, baseball caps, glasses, socks, tank tops, and even the good-looking mini replica title are all available for sale, some already eligible for 20% off with the code WALKOUT.

As you can imagine, merchandise is very car-heavy due to the location of Detroit but there are also some retro SummerSlam merchandise sporting the original orange and blue logo.

You can order your SummerSlam merchandise now at WWE Shop.

Post Category: News     Tags:

