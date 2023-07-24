Rating/viewers for last week’s WWE Smackdown

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.230 million viewers on FS1 cable TV, according to Nielsen, via Wrestlenomics. This final number is down 46.73% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.309 million viewers for the live show on FOX broadcast TV, and up 36.36% from the 902,000 viewers that the last FS1 cable episode drew on December 2, 2022 for the live post-Survivor Series show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 41.93% from the previous week’s 0.62 rating on FOX, and up 44% from the 0.25 key demo rating that the last FS1 episode drew in December. This past week’s 0.36 key demo rating represents 474,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 18.05% from the 808,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.62 key demo rating drew, and up 45.4% from the 326,000 18-49 viewers the last FS1 episode drew in December.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the best numbers of any FS1 preemption so far. The episode aired on FS1 due to coverage of the Women’s World Cup of soccer on FOX.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 45.47% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 41.93% from the same week in 2022. This is basically irrelevant as the 2022 show aired on regular broadcast TV, not cable.

Friday’s SmackDown aired live from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the second Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title Invitational, plus the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement discussion between Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which was the show-closing segment.