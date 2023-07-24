Rating/viewers for last week’s AEW Rampage

Friday’s taped Royal Rampage edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 415,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 33.87% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 310,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 10% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.10 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.4% from the 125,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.10 key demo rating represented.

Rampage drew the twelfth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the seventh-highest key demo rating of the year, tied with four other episodes. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 33.87% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 10% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 3.03% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 35.29% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the TD Garden in Boston, MA, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the Royal Rampage two-ring Battle Royal as the opener, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Johnny TV, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo, plus AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defending against Marina Shafir, which was the main event.