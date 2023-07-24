News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The Road to SummerSlam will continue as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

* Drew McIntyre faces off with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Logan Paul returns to confront Ricochet

* Becky Lynch wrestles Zoey Stark to get a match with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* SummerSlam contract signing for Finn Balor vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins