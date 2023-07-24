New sneak peek of season two of Heels

STARZ screened an exclusive preview of the season two premiere of Heels this past Saturday at San Diego Comic Con ahead of the television premiere this weekend.

Heels follows the stars of the family-owned wrestling federation Duffy Wrestling League where brothers and rivals, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), continue to fight over their late father’s legacy and their individual versions of success, while also working to find their own identity as a face or a heel.

The new season of Heels kicks off on Friday, July 28 at Midnight ET on the STARZ app and via linear TV on STARZ at 10:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

A new sneak peek of season two is available to watch below.